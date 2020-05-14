KLM adjusts voucher policy: refunds possible

KLM always operates in accordance with national and international laws and regulations. The unprecedented COVID-19 crisis has created a lot of uncertainty and completely unforeseen situations for both customers and companies, which, unfortunately, are insufficiently covered by existing regulations, in many areas and also in the field of refunds.

KLM has recently issued refund vouchers for tickets on cancelled flights. These vouchers can be converted into cash after 12 months if the voucher has not been used (in full). KLM understands the uncertainty this entails for customers, but also asks for understanding for taking into account many factors.

The aviation situation has now stabilised somewhat. In this light, and also given the new recommendation from the EU Commission, Minister Van Nieuwenhuizen has decided to withdraw her previous appointment to ILT until 1 July. This means that KLM will adjust its policy accordingly for passengers whose flights will be cancelled in the coming period.

These customers are given the choice between a voucher or cash refund if they do not want a voucher. However, given the magnitude of the crisis and the number of cancellations, the processing time will be longer. We ask for understanding. KLM will also soon come up with a plan to make all vouchers more attractive in the form of extra value.

Amstelveen, 14 May 2020