KLM adds Poznan as fifth destination in Poland

KLM is carefully building up the network. The choice has been made to first offer the customer as much choice as possible in the number of destinations. This may be followed by an increase in the number of frequencies and/or capacity by deploying larger aircraft.

Poznan is new in the KLM network. By adding this destination, KLM strengthens its position on the Polish market and absorbs the drop in demand on other routes in Europe.

Poznan flight schedule

KLM will be flying between Schiphol Airport and Poznan on a daily basis as of 25 October this year. An Embraer 175 with 20 seats in Business Class and 68 in Economy Class will be used on the route. The flight schedule is as follows:

KL1273 departs from Schiphol at 14.40 hrs and lands in Poznan at 16.20 hrs.

KL1274 departs from Poznan at 16.50 hours and lands at Schiphol at 18.35 hours.

All times are local.

About Poznan

Poznan is located in western Poland on the River Warta and is the fifth-largest city in the country. It is an important commercial and industrial city. Poznan has 28 colleges and universities. The history of the city is impressive. The oldest cathedral of Poland can be found here.

Amstelveen, 13 August 2020