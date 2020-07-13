KLM adds Cork (Ireland) to its European network

KLM expands its European network with Cork (Ireland). As of 3 August, the second-largest city of Ireland will be connected to Schiphol every day by KLM. Flights will be operated with the Embraer 175, with a capacity of 88 passengers.

KLM is in the process of slowly and carefully rebuilding its network. The number of destinations is growing rapidly, but the number of flights is still far from the pre-crisis level. KLM has opted to first offer customers as much choice of destinations as possible. After that, we will examine whether the number of flights to a destination can be increased or whether capacity can be increased by using a larger aircraft.

The opening of Cork was initially planned for the end of March. Due to the corona crisis it was postponed.

Flight schedule

Cork is the second destination in Ireland for KLM, next to Dublin. As of 3 August 2020, KLM will operate daily flights between Amsterdam Airport Schiphol and Cork Airport. The Embraer 175 has 20 seats in Business Class, 8 in Economy Comfort and 60 in Economy Class.

The flight schedule is as follows:

– KL1085 departs from Amsterdam daily at 12.05 and arrives in Cork at 12.55.

– KL 1086 departs from Cork daily at 13.25 and arrives in Amsterdam at 16.10.

All times are local.

Amstelveen, 13 July 2020