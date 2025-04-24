KLM adds Bridgetown, Barbados, to winter route network

KLM will launch three weekly flights to Bridgetown, Barbados, for the winter 2025–2026 season, running from October 26, 2025, to March 26, 2026. The route, served by a Boeing 787-9, will continue from Bridgetown to Georgetown, Guyana, catering to both leisure and business travellers.

Flights (KL783) depart Amsterdam Schiphol on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays at 09:35, arriving in Bridgetown at 13:35 local time. After a short layover, the aircraft continues to Georgetown before returning to Amsterdam.

Bridgetown, known for its beaches and vibrant culture, is one of the Caribbean’s largest underserved markets from the Netherlands, making it a strategic addition for KLM’s winter schedule.