In-flight face mask brawl seriously disrupts KLM flight from Amsterdam to Ibiza

Last Friday, 31 July, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines operated flight KL1495 between Amsterdam, The Netherlands and Ibiza, Spain. During the flight, however, a brawl between passengers seriously disrupted the flight.

According to the Twitter feed of Harald Doornbos, the disruptions started after one (drunk ?) passenger refused to wear his obligatory face mask.

KLM responded to the tweet and said: “This Friday an incident occurred on board of KL1495 from Amsterdam to Ibiza. Two passengers misconducted themselves in a violent and brutal way. The pilot informed the local authorities and upon arrival, both passengers were arrested. The flight safety was not compromised during the flight.”

Warning: explicit content.

