Flying into the future: KLM kicks off Electric Flying Connection Tour

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines and the trade association Electric Flying Connection (EFC) have collaborated on the Electric Flying Connection Tour, offering a group of KLM guests a chance to experience electric flying. Over two days, 18 guests took trial electric flying lessons on a Pipistrel Velis Electro aircraft supervised by E-Flight Academy instructors.

The flights provided KLM with valuable insights into the logistics and challenges of electric flight. The initiative aims to test new technologies for making air travel more sustainable and offers practical experience to stakeholders.

KLM is researching various technologies for zero-emission aviation, including electric, hydrogen, and hybrid solutions. This event aligns with KLM’s climate strategy and commitment to reducing CO2 emissions.

The Electric Flying Connection is a trade association connecting stakeholders within the electric flight ecosystem to advance the sustainability of air transport.