Flight changes due to travel restrictions: KLM will operate flights to allow passengers to return to their homes

Worldwide, many countries are restricting travel on passenger flights. These restrictions are sometimes introduced at very short notice. For the coming days, KLM will operate as much as possible according to schedule to allow passengers to return to their homes

If a country bans passengers from entry, but flights are allowed, KLM will operate as much as possible to allow passengers who are in that country to return home.

Passengers are strongly advised to inform themselves about the restrictions applicable to their journey. On the KLM flight update page and in the IATA Travel Centre more information is available.

Due to the sheer volume of rebookings, KLM staff is extremely busy. Therefore it can take some time before KLM will be able to reach out to customers to find a solution for their situation. If your flight is not scheduled in the coming days, please return to our site at a later time.

Answers to frequently asked questions by passengers about coronavirus, rebooking, et cetera please can be found at updates.klm.com

Amstelveen, 14 March 2020