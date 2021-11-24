Feyenoord supporters look up in surprise when seeing Dutch King Willem-Alexander as pilot

Passengers, and fans of Dutch football squad Feyenoord looked surprised when taking today’s KLM flight KL1355 between Amsterdam, The Netherlands and Prague, Czech Republic with a Boeing 737-800 (registered PH-BXU). Nobody less than Dutch King Willem-Alexander flew them to the Czech capital.

During the flight, King Willem-Alexander – known as an Ajax fan – couldn’t resist making some jokes about Feyenoord and its fans.

The 54-year-old king is a trained pilot and has a part-time job. In addition to being the full-time monarch of the Netherlands, he has for several years been a pilot in the Dutch airline KLM on fixed days every month. For King Willem-Alexander, flying provides an opportunity to think of something completely different from royal duties.

“The king is extremely interested in flying,” the Dutch royal family writes on its website. It appears that the king received a licence for commercial flights in 1987.

Feyenoord plays Slavia Prague in the Conference League on Thursday, to qualify for the next round, a draw should be suffice for the Dutch squad.