KLM extends suspension of its flights to Beijing and Shanghai to 15 March

As a result of the outbreak of the coronavirus, KLM temporarily suspended its flights to mainland China at the beginning of February. The Dutch airline will now extend the suspension of its flights to Beijing and Shanghai up to and including 15 March. KLM Press Statement:

Top priority is awarded to protecting the health of employees and customers throughout KLM’s decision-making process. In order to offer customers the best possible network during these times, KLM will be adjusting its flights schedule to mainland China as follows:

KLM will extend the suspension of its flights to Beijing and Shanghai up to and including 15 March. With effect from 16 March, KLM will resume its services to Beijing and Shanghai. Flights will be alternated every other day between these two cities so as to at least offer a daily KLM connection between Amsterdam and mainland China.

Air France will operate a comparable schedule to Beijing and Shanghai. In this manner, our customers will have the option of flying daily from Amsterdam or Paris to China, and Beijing and Shanghai will be accessible from Amsterdam or Paris on alternate days.

With effect from 29 March, KLM’s daily flights will be resumed to Beijing and Shanghai.

For the time being, services to Chengdu, Hangzhou and Xiamen will remain suspended up to and including 28 March.

KLM is following developments in the wake of the outbreak of the coronavirus in China closely and is maintaining intensive contact with various national and international health and aviation authorities.

For our customers, the previously announced rebooking policy will remain in force for China. You can find more information at klm.com.