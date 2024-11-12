KLM expands global network with new routes to San Diego, Georgetown and Hyderabad

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines is set to broaden its intercontinental offerings in 2025 with new direct services from Amsterdam to San Diego (US), Georgetown (Guyana), and Hyderabad (India). These routes, launching between May and September, will connect Amsterdam Schiphol Airport to three rapidly growing destinations and enhance travel options across KLM’s network.

Starting on May 8, 2025, KLM will operate three weekly direct flights between Amsterdam and San Diego. This makes San Diego the 22nd North American destination served directly from Amsterdam by KLM. The California city, known for its vibrant economy and tourism, has become a high-demand destination within the joint network of KLM, Air France, Delta, and Virgin Atlantic.

On June 4, KLM will begin bi-weekly flights to Georgetown, with a brief stopover in Sint Maarten on the outbound journey. Georgetown, the capital of Guyana, has experienced significant economic growth in recent years, driven by its expanding natural resources sector. This new connection will open up direct access to one of South America’s fastest-growing markets.

Lastly, KLM will launch three weekly direct flights to Hyderabad starting September 2, making it the fourth city in India served by KLM. Hyderabad, known as the ‘pharmaceutical capital of India,’ is a major hub for industries such as biotech, IT, and pharmaceuticals, and its addition reflects KLM’s strategy to expand connections to dynamic and developing regions.

New Route Schedules and Aircraft Details

Amsterdam-San Diego

Starting May 8, 2025 (Tuesdays, Thursdays, Sundays)

Boeing 787-9 with 30 seats in World Business Class, 21 in Premium Comfort, and 224 in Economy

KL639 departs Amsterdam at 09:50, arriving in San Diego at 12:00 local time.

KL640 departs San Diego at 13:55, arriving in Amsterdam the next day at 09:15.

Amsterdam-Georgetown (via Sint Maarten)

Starting June 4, 2025 (Wednesdays, Saturdays)

Airbus A330-200 with 18 seats in World Business Class and 246 in Economy

KL789 departs Amsterdam at 10:00, arriving in Sint Maarten at 13:00, then continuing to Georgetown at 14:20, arriving at 16:35 local time.

KL789 returns from Georgetown at 17:55, arriving in Amsterdam the next day at 09:15.

Amsterdam-Hyderabad

Starting September 2, 2025 (Tuesdays, Fridays, Sundays)

Boeing 777-200ER with 35 seats in World Business Class, 24 in Premium Comfort, and 229 in Economy

KL873 departs Amsterdam at 11:40, arriving in Hyderabad at 00:30 local time.

KL874 departs Hyderabad at 2:20, arriving in Amsterdam the same day at 08:40.