Emergency services respond to “strange odor” on KLM flight

On Wednesday morning, 20 November, emergency services and firefighters were deployed to Amsterdam Schiphol Airport following reports of a “strange odor” on a KLM flight. The Boeing 787-9 (registered PH-BHH) arriving from Edmonton, Canada, landed safely, and passengers were assessed upon disembarkation. While some experienced mild symptoms, no one required hospitalization.

Contrary to initial reports from the local safety authority, the flight’s arrival was not a precautionary landing but rather a scheduled one. Emergency teams were stationed near the runway as a precautionary measure to address any potential risks related to the reported odor.

A preliminary inspection of flight KL 676 revealed no irregularities, according to a KLM spokesperson. The airline has initiated a detailed investigation to determine the source of the smell and ensure the safety of its operations.