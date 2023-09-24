Dutch Parliament’s proposed tax on transfer passengers sparks concerns for KLM and Amsterdam Schiphol Airport

Dutch airline KLM is expressing deep concerns over a plan introduced by the Dutch parliament to impose a tax on transfer passengers at Amsterdam Schiphol Airport. This move, aimed at assisting households with energy bills, has the potential to disrupt flight connections and passenger volumes significantly.

KLM has warned that this unique taxation proposal, if approved by the Dutch Senate, could negatively impact air services departing from Schiphol. As a major global aviation hub, Schiphol plays a crucial role in connecting travellers worldwide, and the tax on transfer passengers could prompt passengers to choose alternative airports, leading to substantial revenue losses for KLM.

KLM’s reliance on passengers transferring from European flights to intercontinental ones at Schiphol is evident, with six out of every ten passengers choosing this route. The airline argues that this taxation would burden passengers even further, on top of an existing increase in ticket prices of 80 to 100 euros due to CO2 taxes and climate measures starting in January.

KLM’s concerns are shared by Schiphol Airport, which recognises its significant contribution to the Dutch economy as a pivotal aviation hub. Taxing transfer passengers could compromise the competitive position of the Netherlands on the global stage.

The proposal also includes a tax on private jets and awaits approval by the Dutch Senate. While KLM acknowledges the need for revenue generation, it emphasises that this proposal’s consequences are too immense for both the airline and the entire country. Prime Minister Mark Rutte suggested that such measures should ideally be considered within the context of the European Union.