Dutch Government raises flight tax to almost 30 euros per ticket from 2023

The air passenger tax will increase by more than twenty euros from 1 January 2023.

At the moment, travellers pay almost 8 euros per ticket. That amount should increase to 28,58 euro next year.

The Hague sources confirm after reporting in the newspaper ‘De Telegraaf’. The increase in air passenger tax is part of the coalition agreement. The government wants this tax to yield more, according to the newspaper. They also hope that more expensive plane tickets will encourage travellers to pick more sustainable options, like the train.

The tax only applies to departing passengers. Travellers who only transfer in the Netherlands do not have to pay the levy. Children under the age of 2 are also excluded from the measure.