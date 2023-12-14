Dutch government and airline sector join hands to tackle unacceptable passenger behaviour

KLM, along with government and industry partners, is addressing a concerning rise in unruly passenger behaviour that poses safety risks on flights and at airports.

The surge in such incidents, with KLM experiencing a 100% increase compared to 2019, prompted collaborative efforts among airlines and authorities. They’ve signed a letter of intent to jointly address this issue, intending to raise passenger awareness about behavioural consequences, enhance staff training to manage incidents and explore the sharing of no-fly lists among Dutch airlines.

Alcohol has been a factor in over half of these incidents.

The collaboration involves various airlines, the Royal Marechaussee, the public prosecutor’s office, and Schiphol Group NV, aligning with similar initiatives in Norway and Ireland. This issue also garners attention internationally, with discussions at European and global aviation organisations like EASA and IATA. The shared goal is to curtail disruptive behaviour and safeguard the safety of passengers and crew.