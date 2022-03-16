Dutch airlines are flouting the obligation to wear face masks by fear of aggression by passengers

KLM, Transavia, Corendon and TUIfly Netherlands will no longer oblige passengers to wear a mask on board their aircraft. In doing so, the companies are going against the government that requires masks in planes and airports after 23 March. Transavia and TUI call this decision ‘irresponsible’ because they fear that the number of aggressive passengers will increase as a result.

As far as aviation is concerned, the Dutch cabinet prefers to adhere to international agreements that still oblige the use of a face mask in the aircraft. According to Transavia and TUI Netherlands, this is not correct and points to European advice that only urgently recommends a mouth cap.

Transavia does not agree with the fact that face masks will disappear in public transport from next Wednesday, but will remain mandatory in aeroplanes.

A TUI Netherlands spokesperson said “Passengers are less and less willing to comply with this obligation, where it deteriorates further in society. It can no longer be explained or defended. This has recently led to an increase in aggressions on board towards our crew and other passengers.”

TUI, Transavia and KLM will only recommend wearing a face mask from next Wednesday. Corendon also says he will stop using the mouth cap.

