Danish consumer ombudsman files complaint against KLM over misleading sustainability claims

The Danish Consumer Ombudsman has reported KLM to the police for allegedly breaching the Marketing Act with misleading sustainability claims in a 2023 radio advertisement. The ad suggested KLM was taking significant steps toward sustainable travel by including 1% sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) in all tickets and offering customers the option to purchase more.

The Ombudsman contends these statements gave a false impression of environmental benefits, as the inclusion of 1% SAF does not constitute a “big step” in reducing aviation’s negative environmental impact. The marketing was deemed misleading for overstating the efficacy of SAF in current conditions and failing to provide clear, accurate information about its limited benefits.

This case highlights the legal requirement under Danish law for businesses to ensure their sustainability claims are accurate and not misleading. Violations can result in fines, with stricter penalties if misleading statements significantly influence consumer decisions.