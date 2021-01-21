COVID-19 forces KLM to further downsize its organisation: up to 1,000 jobs lost

KLM is compelled to further downsize its organisation, the Dutch airline wrote in a press release: “We have already taken an unbelievable array of measures to cope with the crisis sparked by the coronavirus pandemic. Regrettably, this resulted, among other things, in the loss of 5,000 jobs and colleagues at KLM in 2020.“

This number was based on the premise that air traffic would begin to recover in 2021. However, KLM has repeatedly warned that this recovery might be delayed, which means a downgrading of the scenario and consequently the loss of more jobs. The current reality is that the recovery of long-haul traffic will be delayed longer than anticipated, primarily due to existing and new international measures and travel restrictions. This means KLM will have to shed a further 800-1,000 jobs, including 500 FTEs in the Cabin domain, 100 in the Cockpit domain, and 200 to 400 in the Ground domain. The total number of jobs KLM has then reduced will be close to 6,000.

Pieter Elbers, CEO KLM: “In July 2020, we announced that 5,000 of our colleagues would have to leave KLM, after which we engaged with intensive consultation and cooperation with all social partners. Various instruments were made available as part of a social plan. These adjustments were very painful, but successful. I have every faith we will resolve these new challenges together once more.

The further downsizing of our organisation does not yet encompass the latest measures announced by the Dutch government in the past 48 hours. These new measures are, however, in line with the restrictions and dynamics we have had to contend with since the start of the pandemic. Even if our crew members are exempt from the new regulations, the further loss of jobs will regrettably be inevitable. The impact of the latest measures will become evident in due course.”