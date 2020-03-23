[Coronavirus] KLM starts the summer schedule with 57 destinations

Due to the corona crisis, KLM will start the summer schedule with a significantly reduced network. From 29 March until and including 3 May, KLM plans to fly to 25 intercontinental and 32 European destinations. During this period, KLM will fly according to an adjusted schedule, which amounts to about 10 percent of the normal number of flights.
Intercontinental: 777’s and 787’s
The intercontinental network will be operated with Boeing 777s and 787s. The Boeing 747s will be taken out of the fleet early. The remaining aircraft will be parked at Schiphol. A plan for this is currently being drawn up together with the airport.
The following destinations will be offered from 29 March to 3 May (subject to changes):
|Airport
|Frequency per week
|Atlanta
|3
|Abu Dhabi/Muscat
|2
|Bangkok
|2
|Curacao
|2
|Delhi*
|2
|Dubai*
|3
|Sao Paulo
|2
|Hong Kong
|3
|Incheon (Seoul)
|3
|New York JFK
|7
|Johannesburg
|3
|Kansai (Osaka)
|2
|Los Angeles
|3
|Lima*
|3
|Mexico City
|3
|Nairobi*
|2
|Narita (Tokyo)
|2
|Chicago O’Hare
|2
|Beijing*
|3
|Panama City
|2
|Shanghai
|3
|Singapore
|3
|Taipei*
|3
|Calgary
|3
|Toronto
|3
|Total
|69 return flights
* These routes are subject to very strict travel restrictions and KLM will initially fly with cargo only.
For all other routes, KLM would like to point out to passengers that many countries have introduced travel restrictions. Please note that this sometimes happens at short notice – for an overview of the rules see IATA Travel Centre.
Europe: as many connections as possible
The European network has been set up in such a way that as many European flights as possible connect to the intercontinental network. The following destinations will be flown daily from Schiphol from 28 March to 3 May (subject to change):
Geneva, Vienna, Zurich, Brussels, Paris, Lyon, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Berlin, Rome (from 4 April)**, Stockholm, Billund, Copenhagen, Gothenburg, Oslo, Barcelona**, Lisbon, Madrid**, Aberdeen, Birmingham, Bristol, Dublin, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Leeds Bradford, London City, London Heathrow, Manchester, Newcastle.
** These routes are currently subject to very strict travel restrictions and it will be considered at a later stage whether/when these flights can be operated.
For all other routes, KLM informs passengers that many countries have introduced travel restrictions. Please note that this sometimes happens at short notice – for an overview of the rules see IATA Travel Centre.
For both intercontinental and European flights: up-to-date flight information can be found on KLM.com or in the KLM app.