[Coronavirus] KLM starts the summer schedule with 57 destinations

Intercontinental: 777’s and 787’s

The intercontinental network will be operated with Boeing 777s and 787s. The Boeing 747s will be taken out of the fleet early. The remaining aircraft will be parked at Schiphol. A plan for this is currently being drawn up together with the airport.

The following destinations will be offered from 29 March to 3 May (subject to changes):

Airport Frequency per week Atlanta 3 Abu Dhabi/Muscat 2 Bangkok 2 Curacao 2 Delhi* 2 Dubai* 3 Sao Paulo 2 Hong Kong 3 Incheon (Seoul) 3 New York JFK 7 Johannesburg 3 Kansai (Osaka) 2 Los Angeles 3 Lima* 3 Mexico City 3 Nairobi* 2 Narita (Tokyo) 2 Chicago O’Hare 2 Beijing* 3 Panama City 2 Shanghai 3 Singapore 3 Taipei* 3 Calgary 3 Toronto 3 Total 69 return flights

* These routes are subject to very strict travel restrictions and KLM will initially fly with cargo only.