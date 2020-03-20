[Coronavirus] KLM continues to scale down European network

Here you will find the latest information on network changes due to the coronavirus. Please note that you can find up-to-date flight information on KLM.com and in the KLM app.

As of 22 March (*23 March), KLM will no longer fly to the European destinations listed below until further notice:

Alpine countries: Graz and Zagreb

France: Montpellier

Central Europe: Gdańsk, Cracow* and Wroclaw*, Kiev and St. Petersburg

Germany: Dresden

Italy: Bologna, Rome, Florence, Genoa, Milan, Naples, Turin and Venice

Nordics: Ålesund, Kristiansand, Linköping, Sandefjord and Växjö

Spain/Portugal: Porto

Turkey: Istanbul

United Kingdom and Ireland: Belfast, Inverness, Humberside and Durham

Amstelveen, 20 March 2020