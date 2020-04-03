[Coronavirus] A picture is worth a thousand words (part seven): KLM

Large part of KLM fleet parked at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol

As a result of the corona crisis, KLM keeps a large number of its aircraft on the ground from the start of the summer season. In addition to a few destinations in the network, repatriation flights are currently being carried out. The aircraft that do not fly are parked at Schiphol.

In order to keep the aircraft airworthy during this period, KLM is carrying out an active parking program. In this way, KLM ensures that the aircraft are well protected from the weather during this period. In addition, the programme enables KLM to quickly deploy the aircraft when the weather permits. Periodic inspections are carried out throughout the entire parking period. KLM works well together with Schiphol in order to use the available time and space as efficiently as possible. In total, more than 200 aircraft of various airlines will eventually be parked at Schiphol, more than 100 of which will be KLM and KLC.

With regard to the large aircraft, the entire A330 fleet (13), the entire Boeing 777-200 fleet (15) and the remaining 747s (7) will be parked at Schiphol. The smaller aircraft, all Embraer 175s (17), a large number of Embraer 190s (15) and a large number of Boeing 737s (34) are also parked at Schiphol. The destinations KLM still flies to and the repatriation flights are flown with the remaining aircraft: the Boeing 777-300s, the Boeing 787-9 and -10 fleet, the remaining Embraer 190s and the remaining Boeing 737s.

Pictures of parked aircraft can be found below:

Pictures © KLM

Amsterdam, 02 April 2020