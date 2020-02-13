Corendon will buy 250,000 aircraft seats to Curaçao from KLM

Corendon and KLM have today signed a new agreement for flights to Curaçao. From the 2020/2021 winter season, Corendon will purchase a quarter of a million seats from KLM over a three-year period.

With this agreement, Corendon has a guaranteed capacity with KLM throughout the year on flights to and from Curaçao, which fits in seamlessly with Corendon’s growth ambitions in Curaçao. For KLM, the agreement contributes to further strengthening the position in the package travel market to the popular holiday island.

Harm Kreulen, Director KLM Netherlands: “We have been working with Corendon to full satisfaction since 2014 for, among other things, package tours to Curaçao. The popularity of this beautiful island continues to rise in the Netherlands. We are therefore happy to announce that we will continue the cooperation in the coming three years.”

Atilay Uslu, founder Corendon: “Curaçao is one of our top destinations, partly thanks to the collaboration with KLM. On April 1 this year, we take the next step with the opening of the Corendon Mangrove Beach Resort, our own beautiful five-star resort with an all-in concept and a spectacular aqua park. Together with KLM, we expect that we can offer many Dutch holidaymakers a fantastic holiday there.”

Amstelveen, 13 February 2020