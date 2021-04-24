Brand new KLM Boeing 777 collides with airbridge during push-back procedure

On 22 April, a brand new KLM Royal Dutch Airlines Boeing 777 (registered PH-BVV) was pushed back at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol, The Netherlands, to operate a cargo-only flight to Shanghai, China, via Seoul, South Korea. About 10 metres into the push, the left wing of the aircraft collided with the bridge.

Another aircraft was used to operate the cargo flight, albeit with a delay of five hours. PH-BVV was delivered to KLM only one month ago.

The following images appeared on social media:

