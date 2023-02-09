KLM Boeing 777 returns to Amsterdam Schiphol after galley fire

On 9 February, a KLM Royal Dutch Airlines Boeing 777-200 (registered PH-BQO) operated flight KL591 between Amsterdam Schiphol, The Netherlands and Johannesburg, South-Africa. While flying close to Ibiza, Spain, the crew noticed a fire in one the aircraft’s galleys.

The fire must have been extinguished rather quick, as the pilots decided to head all the way back to Amsterdam.

Around 14:40 local time, the aircraft landed in Amsterdam, where the passengers and crew members were awaited by medical staff.

Passengers left on a replacement aircraft (PH-BQF) or were rescheduled on other flights.

