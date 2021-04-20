Body found in KLM aircraft landing gear at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol

A mortal remain was recently found by KLM Technical Service in the landing gear of an aeroplane at Schiphol. The Airbus A330-200 registered PH-AOD came from Lagos, Nigeria on flight KL588 of 17 April.

The Royal Netherlands Marechaussee announced this yesterday, 19 April. The police at Schiphol and the forensic investigation of the military police are investigating the body to find out the identity and cause of death.

Most of the time, stowaways do not survive the journey because of the cold or fall out of the wheel arch when taking off.