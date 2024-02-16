Bizarre toilet troubles: Passengers’ absurd journey on KLM flight

On KLM flight KL601 from Amsterdam to Los Angeles on 12 February (Boeing 787-10 reg. PH-BKF), 318 passengers faced a peculiar ordeal when one toilet malfunctioned.

The crew initially decided to return to Amsterdam after an hour but, as flight tracking data indicates, changed course when the faulty toilet appeared to work again. However, the relief was short-lived as all toilets eventually broke down, leading to a two-hour flight near Greenland without functional facilities.

After 6.5 hours, the plane returned to Amsterdam, marking an unusual and inconvenient journey for the passengers.