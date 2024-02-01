Belgium’s TCR International acquires KLM Equipment Services for ground equipment growth and electrification

Effective February 1, 2024, KLM Equipment Services BV (KES) will become part of TCR International NV, marking a strategic move for KLM to ensure long-term continuity and pursue growth opportunities.

KES, a wholly-owned KLM subsidiary, manages the maintenance, fleet, and refuelling/recharging of ground equipment at Amsterdam Schiphol. Under the agreement, KLM will become a TCR customer for equipment maintenance and lease, while KES/TCR will handle equipment investment. The acquisition will also facilitate the further electrification of ground equipment. KLM will continue close cooperation with KES, and eight KES employees will transfer to KLM’s Ground Services.

TCR International, a Belgium-based company with a global GSE market presence, will bring the means and scale to invest in KES’s development. The purchase price details remain undisclosed.