As Canada reopens borders to vaccinated European travellers, KLM flies travellers to the country again

KLM flies to Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, Toronto and Montreal several times a week. KLM also operates an even larger network in Canada in collaboration with its partner Westjet. Vaccinated travellers who have a negative PCR test result will be able to make use of this service again starting Tuesday 7 September, when they can once again fly to Canada.

KLM’s worldwide network of destinations is pivotal to its strategy of emerging from the Covid-19 crisis stronger and more competitive than ever. Since the start of the pandemic, KLM has maintained its network as much as possible to allow customers to travel (when necessary) and to continue transporting medical supplies, vaccines and other cargo. This strategy served KLM well during the crisis and makes it easier for the airline to scale up now.

Pieter Elbers, President and Chief Executive Officer, KLM: “We are delighted that the Canadian government is setting a good example by allowing vaccinated people to travel again. Thanks to its decision to ease restrictions, we can once again do what we do best: connect people and give them an unforgettable experience. Our customers can now reunite with their families in Canada, or do business face-to-face. Being able to fly passengers to our various Canadian destinations is an important milestone and another step on the road to recovery. We hope that travel restrictions to and from the US will also be lifted soon.”

KLM: strict hygiene standards, flexible booking and outstanding customer ratings

KLM is committed to flying passengers to their destinations as safely as possible. KLM maintains the highest possible hygiene standards before, during and after the flight. Its efforts have been recognised with the APEX Diamond Award, making KLM one of the leading airlines in terms of hygiene and health safety. KLM offers its customers maximum flexibility when it comes to booking, rescheduling or cancelling their trip and has retained its five-star APEX status based on global passenger service and product ratings.

Canadian network

KLM is offering the following flights to destinations in Canada in September:

Destination / Days of the week / Times

Vancouver Tue/Thu/Fri/Sat departure 11:15 arrival 12:05 Toronto Daily departure 10:50 arrival 12:45 Montreal Mon/Wed/Fri/Sun departure 15:20 arrival 16:50 Calgary Daily departure 12:10/12:25 arrival 13:15/13:30 Edmonton (via Calgary) Thu/Sat departure 12:10 arrival 16:15

Amstelveen, 07 September 2021

Note: Sister company AirFrance currently offers more than 25 weekly direct flights from Paris to 3 Canadian cities and connections from all over the world via its Paris CDG hub.