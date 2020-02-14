KLM apologizes after “for crew members only”-note on toilet sparks outrage in South Korea

On 10 February, KLM uneventfully operated a Boeing 777 between Amsterdam Schiphol, The Netherlands and Seoul, South Korea. Fearing infection by the recent corona virus outbreak (2019-nCoV), one of the crew members reserved a toilet “for crew members only” by writing a note in Korean only.

Pictures of the handwritten note quickly went viral, passenger Steve 인창 Ahn (Twitter: @steveahn82) accused KLM of discriminating against South Korean passengers because the sign was only in Korean. Twitters users used hashtag #boycottklm to show their anger.

On Friday, KLM executives bowed during a news conference in Seoul, publicly apologizing and saying they take allegations of discrimination “very seriously” and promising to prevent it from happening again. Adding that it was not a KLM policy to reserve toilets for crew.

Apparently, Koreans are not allowed to use the restroom at Royal Dutch Airline @KLM flight because all the Koreans look like sick people with the virus. Thanks for the amazing service of reminding me how White & Colored only restrooms must have felt back in the days. #stopracism pic.twitter.com/PFlKVEKoum — Steve 인창 Ahn / COMMISSION Closed (@steveahn82) February 13, 2020