Another favourable quarter, the fourth in a row, for KLM in Q2 2022

Despite the enormous operational challenges posed by the recovery of the airline industry, millions of customers once again chose to fly with KLM and Transavia over the past six months. I am very grateful to them for that. At the same time, however, our operations are struggling with queues at Schiphol’s security checks, labour shortages and heavy workloads. We are doing our best to come up with measures that will alleviate the pressure.

In my initial meetings with members of our organisation, I saw how KLM employees are working hard, day-in and day-out, to deliver the standard of quality that customers have come to expect from us. They are doing this under very difficult circumstances at Schiphol and other airports. I am proud of all of them for their dedication and commitment.

While the figures are good, we must keep a tight rein on structural costs. That is vital to KLM’s financial health and will enable us to continue investing in sustainability and our product for customers,