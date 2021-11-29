American R&B singer Ari Lennox apologises to KLM after her arrest at Amsterdam Schiphol

This morning, American R&B singer Ari Lennox was arrested at Amsterdam Schiphol Airport, The Netherlands. She allegedly became furious because a KLM employee asked for her passport; instead, she handed over other (wrong) documents. The Koninklijke Marechaussee (Dutch police) said she was arrested for being aggressive and drunk. KLM does not want to confirm this but indicates that Lennox has apologised for her misbehaviour.

Just after her arrival at the Dutch airport, Lennox reacted friendly by saying: “Hi Amsterdam“. But the style of her tweets quickly changed into accusations: “Fuck Amsterdam security. They hate black people” and “I’m being arrested in Amsterdam for reacting to a woman racially profiling me.”

Hi Amsterdam — Ari Lennox (@AriLennox) November 29, 2021

Fuck Amsterdam security. They hate black people. — Ari Lennox (@AriLennox) November 29, 2021

I’m being arrested in Amsterdam for reacting to a woman racially profiling me — Ari Lennox (@AriLennox) November 29, 2021

The Marechaussee confirmed that the woman was arrested for her aggressive behaviour and because she was drunk. “She didn’t want to calm down,” the spokesperson said. It is unclear how long Lennox will remain in custody.

KLM has conducted an investigation to find out exactly what happened. “There was an altercation,” says a spokesperson for the airline. “It was about seeing her identification. The lady did not show the correct document. When the employee confronted her, she drew the wrong conclusions. Meanwhile, her management has apologised to us and she will make a statement later today.”

Record company Universal Music added: “Ari Lennox’s management apologises for her behaviour. She can’t do that herself, as she’s still in custody. But later tonight she will also make a statement.”

Ari Lennox is the first female artist to be signed to J. Cole’s record label, Dreamville Records. She released her first EP Pho on the label in 2016, when she began gaining recognition. Her debut studio album Shea Butter Baby followed in 2019.

She has 1.8 million followers on Instagram and 700,000 on Twitter.