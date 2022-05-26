Airport chaos at Amsterdam forces KLM to temporarily suspend sales

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines will not sell tickets for flights departing in the coming days, at least until Sunday. The airline’s major hub, Amsterdam Schiphol, is currently facing staff shortages subsequently causing massive delays.

“We receive a lot of questions from passengers who have seen the queues at the security checkpoints and are hesitant to depart from Amsterdam Schiphol,” a spokeswoman said.

Something needs to be done, a union representing airport staffers said, if the current working conditions for airport employees do not change, a strike on 1 June is likely.

