Two KLM aircraft collide during towing procedure at Amsterdam Schiphol Airport

On 15 November, during a towing procedure, two KLM Royal Dutch Airlines aircraft collided into each other at Amsterdam Schiphol Airport, The Netherlands.

The accident occurred at KLM’s maintenance site, explained a spokesman to Aviation24.be. Some pictures appeared on social media, indicating damage to the nose of the Boeing 747 (registered PH-BFV). The damage to the left wing of the Airbus A330 (registered PH-AOM) is currently unknown.

Both aircraft are currently grounded for a long term. The spokesman added that KLM is investigating the mishap.

Bonusfoto! De @klm PH-AOM (Airbus A330) raakte de PH-BFV (Boeing 747) op zondag 15 november 2020 ✈️ #klm pic.twitter.com/jBcKTqpwDI — The Mic High Club Luchtvaart Podcast (@MicHighClub) November 16, 2020

Pictures provided by Twitter account: The Mic High Club Luchtvaart Podcast