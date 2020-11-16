Two KLM aircraft collide during towing procedure at Amsterdam Schiphol Airport

By
Bart Noëth
-
0
254

On 15 November, during a towing procedure, two KLM Royal Dutch Airlines aircraft collided into each other at Amsterdam Schiphol Airport, The Netherlands.

The accident occurred at KLM’s maintenance site, explained a spokesman to Aviation24.beSome pictures appeared on social media, indicating damage to the nose of the Boeing 747 (registered PH-BFV). The damage to the left wing of the Airbus A330 (registered PH-AOM) is currently unknown.

Both aircraft are currently grounded for a long term. The spokesman added that KLM is investigating the mishap.

blank

Pictures provided by Twitter account: The Mic High Club Luchtvaart Podcast

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.