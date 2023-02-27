KLM Airbus A330 suffers nose wheel steering malfunction at Sint Maarten (twice)

A nose wheel steering malfunction on the KLM Royal Dutch Airlines Airbus A330-200 (registered PH-AOF) at the airport of Sint Maarten caused double trouble. Just after landing from Amsterdam, operating domestic flight KL730, the aircraft got stuck on the runway for the first time. While making an 180-turn, the malfunction occurred, the airport authorities informed.

Dutch website Upinthesky reports that the passengers waited on the aircraft after being bussed to the airport terminal.

Just before departure back to Amsterdam, while making the 180-turn at the end of the runway, the nose wheel steering failed another time.

As the aircraft had to be towed, passengers were forced to wait around two hours inside the aircraft before being brought back to the terminal.

Meanwhile, the flight has been delayed until 20:05 (local time) this evening.

#KLM730 #A332 to #AMS is stuck in the turnaround at #SXM runway 28 threshold due to a nosewheel problem. Also happened in the same spot on arrival. They've asked for a tow back to the apron. Departure this evening looking very suspect. @flightradar24 ? https://t.co/TUjTdYQ6Hp pic.twitter.com/pHJ6ejEHCq — PTZtv (@PTZtv) February 26, 2023

@KLM what happens when 1 of your planes is faulty, can’t take off & passengers are removed from plane with luggage but no information!!!!

Please explain. SXM airport isn’t saying a word!!!

Not amused.

Holiday spoilt. — P ????????? (@JabFreeZone) February 27, 2023

On Sunday, February 26, 2023, confirmed reports from the PJIAE Airport Operations Tower declared that KLM Airbus Flight 729, with aircraft type (A-330-203), encountered a nose wheel steering system malfunction after it landed. The aircraft landed at approximately 3:26 PM. pic.twitter.com/gpiRxNYEAf — SXM Airport (@sxmtweets) February 27, 2023

Source: Airbus KLM ligt dwars op Sint Maarten (upinthesky.nl)