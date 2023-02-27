KLM Airbus A330 suffers nose wheel steering malfunction at Sint Maarten (twice)

A nose wheel steering malfunction on the KLM Royal Dutch Airlines Airbus A330-200 (registered PH-AOF) at the airport of Sint Maarten caused double trouble. Just after landing from Amsterdam, operating domestic flight KL730, the aircraft got stuck on the runway for the first time. While making an 180-turn, the malfunction occurred, the airport authorities informed.

Dutch website Upinthesky reports that the passengers waited on the aircraft after being bussed to the airport terminal.

Just before departure back to Amsterdam, while making the 180-turn at the end of the runway, the nose wheel steering failed another time.

As the aircraft had to be towed, passengers were forced to wait around two hours inside the aircraft before being brought back to the terminal.

Meanwhile, the flight has been delayed until 20:05 (local time) this evening.

Source: Airbus KLM ligt dwars op Sint Maarten (upinthesky.nl)

 

