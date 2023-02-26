After 22 years of service at KLM, employee gets fired over stolen iPad

A 59-year-old staffer working for KLM Royal Dutch Airlines was immediately fired after he took an iPad home. The employee wanted to appeal his dismissal in court, but the judge was adamant: “This is seriously culpable conduct.”

Since 2001, he worked for catering department KCS, sorting out trolleys and containers. On 24 September last year, a colleague approached him with an iPad he found in one of the trolleys/containers.

Without informing his supervisor, he carried the iPad home. “I know that when I find something I have to hand it over to my team leader. I didn’t do it this time because my colleague said I could take the iPad home,” the man later told KLM.

But the airline reacted inexorably. The man was immediately fired. In the resignation letter, the company referred to the man’s circumstances, including long service and his personal circumstances, but this did not lead to a different decision.

Indeed, workplace theft is not tolerated. I personally remember a story from about 25 years ago, when a Sabena pilot passed Sabena security and almost got fired for taking home his jar of jam from his crew meal.