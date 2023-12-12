KLM addresses passenger allergy incident and ensures ongoing investigation

In an unfortunate incident on a KLM flight from San Francisco, United States to Amsterdam, The Netherlands, a 32-year-old Dutch woman, Lauren Riethoff, fell seriously ill after consuming a meal containing gluten despite repeated requests for a gluten-free option. The passenger’s condition deteriorated to the point where she had to be removed from the plane on a stretcher. However, Lauren claims there was a lack of post-incident support from KLM.

The ordeal unfolded on the morning of October 2nd when Lauren, who suffers from celiac disease, was served a gluten-containing wrap despite having pre-ordered gluten-free meals for her journey. Celiac disease is an autoimmune condition, affecting about 1 in 100 people, where the consumption of gluten triggers severe health reactions.

Shortly after consuming the meal, Lauren experienced intense vomiting, abdominal pain, and sweating, ultimately necessitating medical attention. She recalls, “It was waiting until the plane was empty so I could lie down in the aisle. I was unable to move due to the abdominal pain and continuous vomiting.”

Unable to disembark on her own, Lauren was assisted by emergency services, taken off the plane on a stretcher, and transported to the medical facility at Schiphol Airport. Her symptoms persisted until an anti-emetic injection was administered, providing relief after several hours.

Disheartened by the experience, Lauren reached out to KLM, not seeking legal action but hoping to bring attention to potential lapses in their protocols. However, she received what she described as a distant response in English, expressing that she had no grounds for complaint.

In a subsequent communication, KLM apologized for the confusion and offered a €30 voucher. Lauren, seeking acknowledgment rather than financial compensation, expressed disappointment, saying, “A bouquet of flowers would have meant more to me than such a distant voucher. Now, I’m left with a very sour taste in my mouth.”

A KLM spokesperson explained to Aviation24.be:

“KLM deeply regrets what Ms. Riethoff had to endure upon her arrival in Amsterdam on October 1st. The airline acknowledges that this must have been a frightening and painful experience for her. KLM emphasizes that special meals on board are prepared and provided with care and in accordance with strict protocols.

Unfortunately, at this time, it cannot be definitively established that Ms. Riethoff’s reaction was directly caused by consuming breakfast during the flight. KLM prioritizes the safe execution of flights for both crew and passengers. The processes and protocols developed for this purpose are carefully designed to meet the needs of the thousands of passengers who travel with KLM daily.

On the KLM website, special meals for gluten intolerance are offered, explicitly noting that the company cannot guarantee 100% absence of gluten in the meal components. Passengers with severe allergies are advised to bring their own meals.

KLM takes this incident seriously and will conduct further investigation into the situation. The company assures Ms. Riethoff that she will be kept informed of the outcomes of the investigation. KLM remains committed to ensuring the safety and satisfaction of all passengers and will, if necessary, review their processes to prevent such incidents in the future.”

Lauren insists that mistakes can happen, but the response from KLM lacks assurances of preventive measures. She urges a thorough review of their processes, emphasizing the potential severity of allergic reactions, especially in a confined space such as an aircraft.