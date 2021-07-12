A KLM Boeing 777 makes an emergency landing in Palma de Mallorca after a fire breaks out in the cargo hold

A KLM Boeing 777-300ER plane registered PH-BVB operating flight KL589 from Amsterdam to Accra (Ghana) had to make an emergency landing this Saturday (10 July) at Son Sant Joan airport in Palma de Mallorca, Balearic Islands, after a fire warning inside the aircraft.

Apparently, the fire would have broken out in one of the aircraft’s holds. The emergency landing went smoothly.

The passengers spent the night in Palma and this Sunday another Boeing 777-300ER (registered PH-BVV) arrived from Amsterdam as flight KL585 to pick up the stranded passengers and continue the flight to Accra as KL589D.