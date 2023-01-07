400 travellers, stranded in Singapore for days after KLM plane broke down, will fly back Sunday

A group of 400 travellers have been stranded in Singapore for days after a KLM plane broke down.

Travellers would fly from Denpasar in Bali to Amsterdam on Wednesday with a stopover in Singapore on KLM flight KL386 operated by Boeing 777-300ER registered PH-BVB. “But there the pilot said the engine dynamo was broken,” said a duped Dutchman. After hours of waiting, everyone had to disembark.

“Repairing the plane is taking “longer than originally planned“, a KLM spokeswoman said. “All passengers have been rebooked. They will return home on Sunday,” she told Dutch news agency ANP, confirming information from the newspaper De Telegraaf.

Travellers complain about the lack of information from KLM. The airline had reserved a hotel for all of them. Victims also receive 15% of the costs incurred. “The safety of travellers and employees has not been compromised.”

The plane in question is still in Singapore. It is currently unclear when the plane will be repaired and able to depart for Amsterdam again.