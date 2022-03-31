Dutch Railways CEO Marjan Rintel to become new CEO of KLM

Air France-KLM makes important governance announcements

Benjamin Smith’s mandate as CEO to be renewed in anticipation for an additional term of five years

Marjan Rintel to become new CEO of KLM, effective July 1st 2022

Air France-KLM announces that the Group’s Board of Directors has decided an anticipated renewal of Benjamin Smith’s mandate as Group’s Chief Executive Officer, for an additional term of five years, i.e. until the General Meeting called to approve the financial statements for the year 2026, expected to take place in May 2027.

Air France-KLM’s Board of Directors also approved the proposal of the Supervisory Board of KLM to appoint Marjan Rintel as new CEO of KLM, replacing Pieter Elbers. The Works Council of KLM has been asked for its advice on the above proposal.

Marjan Rintel is currently CEO of NS, the leading passenger railway operator in the Netherlands. Before joining NS in 2014, she held various managerial, operational and commercial positions at KLM and Air France-KLM, such as Hub Operations at KLM and Senior Vice President Strategic Marketing at Air France-KLM. Her extensive experience in the airline industry, her intimate knowledge of the Group, and her leadership qualities, convinced the Board that she is the right person to continue the work started by Pieter Elbers to transform KLM into one of the European’s leading airlines and a powerhouse for the Air France-KLM Group as a whole.

Marjan Rintel will take office on July 1st 2022.

In a market environment that remains extremely complex, and given the challenges ahead, both decisions position a strong management team for the years ahead. The Air France-KLM Board of Directors considers it is key to stabilize the Group’s governance, and for the management teams of Group’s airlines to focus together their efforts to help the Air France-KLM Group regain its position as unrivalled leader in the European airline industry.

Anne-Marie Couderc, Chair of Air France-KLM Board of Directors, said: “These two decisions by the Board of Directors stabilize the governance of the Group at a key moment in its history. Benjamin Smith has demonstrated his unwavering commitment and professionalism over the past three and a half years, which justifies the Board’s total support for his continued leadership of the Group for another five years. Marjan Rintel will soon join his team as CEO of KLM. Her extensive experience at KLM and of the Dutch transport industry makes her the best person to lead the company, drawing on the strengths of the entire Air France-KLM Group.”