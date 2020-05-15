COVID-19: Adaptation of Air France and KLM’s commercial policy: refunds possible for cancellations after 15 May, more attractive vouchers

We have already published the new KLM conditions after cancelled flights in a previous article. Similar or better conditions now apply equally to Air France and KLM flights.

The current and unprecedented COVID-19 crisis has caused never seen situations for airlines and their customers. Since the beginning of this crisis, Air France and KLM have issued refundable vouchers as a commercial response to massive flight cancellations. These vouchers can be reimbursed after 12 months if they have not been (fully) used.

Recent developments on the global sanitary situation and the gradual lifting of quarantine measures give more clarity to the evolution of the flight schedule for the near future. Therefore, Air France and KLM have decided to adjust their refund policy for flight cancellations taking place on 15th May and after. Concerned customers will be offered the choice of a voucher or a cash refund. However, in view of the magnitude of this crisis and the number of cancellations, it may take longer to process these transactions. Air France and KLM thank their customers for their understanding in these exceptional circumstances.

Air France and KLM also enhance the attractiveness of the vouchers, issued before or after 15th May by adding a bonus of 15% to the total value of the initial ticket. This extra value can be used for a new booking but will not be included in the cash payout after 12 months if no new booking has been made.

Air France and KLM teams are working on the technical implementation of the enhancement of these vouchers. Further details will be communicated in the coming days.

May 15th, 2020