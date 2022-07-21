Winter 2022: Air France increases frequencies to Lapland and renews its Pointe-à-Pitre – Montreal route

Launch of Paris-Charles de Gaulle – Kittilä (Finland) and Paris-Charles de Gaulle – Tromsø (Norway) from 10 December 2022,

Air France has revealed the first destinations of its winter schedule (October 2022 – March 2023). After launching a Paris-Charles de Gaulle – Rovaniemi (Finland) route in 2021, the airline is continuing to expand its medium-haul services to Lapland (Finland and Norway).

On 10 December 2022, Air France will launch a new route to Kittilä, also in Finland. The route will be operated every Saturday by Airbus A320.

Flight schedule (in local time): AF1322: leaves Paris Charles-de-Gaulle at 10:05, arrives in Kittilä at 14:50

AF1323: leaves Kittilä at 15:35, arrives at Paris Charles-de-Gaulle at 18:30

On the same day, Air France will launch a new service from Paris-Charles de Gaulle to Tromsø International Airport in Norway, with one weekly flight every Saturday by Airbus A319. Tromsø will be the northernmost destination on the entire Air France-KLM network.

Flight schedule (in local time): AF1220: leaves Paris Charles-de-Gaulle at 08:20, arrives in Tromsø at 11:50

AF1221: leaves Tromsø at 12:35, arrives at Paris Charles-de-Gaulle at 16:25

Finally, following its success in 2021, the Paris-Charles de Gaulle-Rovaniemi (Finland) route will be strengthened with up to one daily flight during the Christmas and New Year period. Flights to this destination will resume on 27 November 2022.

Flight schedule (in local time): AF1524: leaves Paris Charles-de-Gaulle at 10:00, arrives in Rovaniemi at 14:30

AF1525: leaves Rovaniemi at 15:25, arrives at Paris Charles-de-Gaulle at 18:00

Kittilä, Tromsø and Rovaniemi, the wonder of unspoilt natural surroundings

Kittilä, Tromsø and Rovaniemi are located above the Arctic Circle in Lapland, the home of Santa. In this region of lakes, forests and mountains, you can enjoy ice fishing, sleigh rides, saunas and also admire the Northern Lights. Kittilä is also known as the birthplace of the famous Finnish writer Arto Paasilinna.

As well as Kittilä, Tromsø and Rovaniemi in the Nordics, Air France also flies to Helsinki (Finland, which was launched in summer 2021), Copenhagen and Billund (Denmark), Oslo and Bergen (Norway), Stockholm and Gothenburg (Sweden).

Resumption of flights between Pointe-à-Pitre (Guadeloupe) and Montreal (Canada)

Starting 22 October 2022, Air France will operate a route between Pointe-à-Pitre (Guadeloupe) and Montreal (Canada) for the second consecutive winter season, with two weekly flights operated by Airbus A320.

Flight schedule (in local time): AF624: leaves Pointe-à-Pitre (PTP) on Tuesdays and Saturdays at 16:20, arrives at Montréal Pierre-Elliott-Trudeau (YUL) at 20:50

AF625: leaves Montréal Pierre-Elliott-Trudeau (YUL) on Wednesdays and Sundays at 10:00, arrives at Pointe-à-Pitre (PTP) at 15:50