Ukraine crisis: Air France cancels its flights to and from Kiev this Tuesday

Air France has cancelled its Paris-Kiev and Kiev-Paris flights scheduled for Tuesday “in view of the situation on-site and as a precaution“, the airline said on Monday, February 21. Until now, the company provided two rotations per week between Paris and Kiev, on Tuesday and Sunday.

“Air France will regularly re-evaluate the situation and recall that the safety and security of flights, of its customers and of its crews, is an absolute imperative”, it added.

On Saturday, the Lufthansa Group had already announced that it would suspend its flights to Kiev and Odessa from Monday until the end of February, simply maintaining a connection to the western city of Lviv. Air France sister company KLM and SAS have also announced the suspension of flights to Ukraine.