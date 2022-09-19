Twice in a week, a commercial airline approaches for Landivisiau Naval Air Base but destination is Brest Airport

Just a few days after a Volotea Airbus A319 mistakenly approached for Landivisiau Naval Air Base, pilots of an Air France Airbus A321 (registered F-GMZA) made the same misjudgment.

On 19 September, the pilots of the Airbus A321, operating domestic flight AF7738 between Paris CDG and Brest, took a visual turn towards runway 07 of Landivisiau Naval Air Base, but quickly realized their mistake.

They aborted the approach, climbed to a higher altitude and continued to Brest for a safe landing.

 

Volotea flight towards Brest approaches wrong airport

