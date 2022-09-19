Twice in a week, a commercial airline approaches for Landivisiau Naval Air Base but destination is Brest Airport

Just a few days after a Volotea Airbus A319 mistakenly approached for Landivisiau Naval Air Base, pilots of an Air France Airbus A321 (registered F-GMZA) made the same misjudgment.

On 19 September, the pilots of the Airbus A321, operating domestic flight AF7738 between Paris CDG and Brest, took a visual turn towards runway 07 of Landivisiau Naval Air Base, but quickly realized their mistake.

They aborted the approach, climbed to a higher altitude and continued to Brest for a safe landing.

Vous vous souvenez de l'A319 Volotea qui s'est trompé d'aéroport à Brest la semaine dernière ? Et bien rebelote, cette fois si c'est un A321 d'Air France qui s'est aligner à Landivisiau en approche visuelle mais… par l'ouest ? cc @Lustublog https://t.co/XUZO2dISPS pic.twitter.com/pZnBWpCugJ — Thomas (@ThomasPhilibert) September 19, 2022