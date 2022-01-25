Twice bad luck in two days for an Air France Airbus A318

Bart Noëth
Air France Airbus A318 © André Orban

On 21 January, an Air France Airbus A318-100 (registered F-GUGP) operated domestic flight AF7470 from Paris Orly to Perpignan, France. During take-off, the aircraft suffered a right engine failure: bangs were heard and several multiple streaks of flames were seen. 

The pilots switched off the right hand engine and decided to head back to Paris Orly for a safe landing. The following footage appeared on social media:

The day before, on 20 January, the same aircraft operated flight AF-362V from Paris Orly to Tangiers, Algeria. While flying near Barcelona, Spain, however, the pilots informed the passengers that the aircraft lost its left-hand engine electrical generator. The pilots and Air France operations then decided to head back to Paris Orly for a safe and normal landing.

