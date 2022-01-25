Twice bad luck in two days for an Air France Airbus A318

On 21 January, an Air France Airbus A318-100 (registered F-GUGP) operated domestic flight AF7470 from Paris Orly to Perpignan, France. During take-off, the aircraft suffered a right engine failure: bangs were heard and several multiple streaks of flames were seen.

The pilots switched off the right hand engine and decided to head back to Paris Orly for a safe landing. The following footage appeared on social media:

Video from fire of the right engine of the Airbus A318-100 "F-GUGP" of 21.01.2022 shortly after takeoff from Paris Orly Airport/ORY (France)🇨🇵 during the flight Air France AF7470, which originally flew to Perpignan/PGF (France)🇨🇵. The plane returned back. Nobody was injured. pic.twitter.com/IFyYA4Hzwt — Tomáš Semrád (@Tomas40916602) January 24, 2022

The day before, on 20 January, the same aircraft operated flight AF-362V from Paris Orly to Tangiers, Algeria. While flying near Barcelona, Spain, however, the pilots informed the passengers that the aircraft lost its left-hand engine electrical generator. The pilots and Air France operations then decided to head back to Paris Orly for a safe and normal landing.