Tow truck under Air France Boeing 777-300 catches fire; quick response by emergency services

On 20 June, a tow truck that was handling an Air France Boeing 777 (registered F-GZNK) at Paris CDG airport in France caught fire. Emergency services quickly intervened to extinguish the truck and to prevent worse. Nobody was injured.
While moving an Air France Boeing 777-300 at Paris Charles de Gaulle airport, a tow truck caught fire.
Vidéo impressionnante depuis le cockpit du B777 d'Air France, lors de l'incendie du push-back hier matin.
Air France Boeing 777-328(ER) aircraft (F-GZNK) is safe after a Tug master caught fire during a towing operation at Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport (CDG) earlier today. Emergency services attended the incident.
