Tow truck under Air France Boeing 777-300 catches fire; quick response by emergency services

Bart Noëth
On 20 June, a tow truck that was handling an Air France Boeing 777 (registered F-GZNK) at Paris CDG airport in France caught fire. Emergency services quickly intervened to extinguish the truck and to prevent worse. Nobody was injured. 

