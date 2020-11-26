This holiday season, Air France is tripling capacity on its domestic network so that families and friends can be together

Air France is making sure its customers can travel in mainland France and the overseas territories during the holiday season.

During this period, Air France will be tripling capacity on its domestic network compared to the current capacity during lockdown, reaching up to 55% of the flight schedule operated during the same period in 2019.

This increase in frequencies will concern services on departure from Paris as well as inter-regional routes, with the resumption of Air France routes suspended since lockdown, such as Bordeaux-Marseille, Bordeaux-Nice, Lille-Marseille, Lille-Toulouse, Lille-Nice, Lyon-Biarritz, Paris-Charles de Gaulle-Biarritz, Paris-Charles de Gaulle-Rennes, Paris-Orly-Pau, Rennes-Toulouse, Strasbourg-Toulouse and Strasbourg-Nice.

From 18 December 2020 to 3 January 2021, Air France will also operate 13 seasonal domestic routes: Biarritz-Nice, Bordeaux-Lille, Brest-Toulon, Caen-Marseille, Caen-Nice, Strasbourg-Marseille, Strasbourg-Biarritz, Strasbourg-Brest, Strasbourg-Pau, Rennes-Marseille, Rennes-Nice, Paris CDG-Ajaccio and Paris CDG-Bastia.

Capacity to the overseas territories will also be increased on departure from Paris-Orly to Cayenne, Pointe-à-Pitre, Fort-de-France and Saint-Denis de La Réunion. As of 14 December, Air France will operate flights to Pointe-à-Pitre and Fort-de-France from Paris-Charles de Gaulle, in addition to the services from Paris-Orly, providing connections to the entire Air France network.

Before planning a trip, Air France strongly encourages its customers to familiarize themselves with the current formalities, particularly with regard to COVID tests, by consulting the airfrance.traveldoc.aero website. Air France reminds that the presentation of a negative COVID test is currently mandatory for all travel to the French Overseas Territories.

As the safety of its customers and staff is its absolute priority, Air France is maintaining the Air France Protect health & hygiene measures, with reinforced cleaning of aircraft before each flight, temperature checks during board on flight to certain destinations, and the compulsory wearing of masks throughout the flight.

To ensure its customers travel in complete peace of mind, Air France is offering fully flexible fares, with the possibility of postponing or cancelling their trip at no extra charge for any reason, and without having to provide proof.*

* For all Air France flights until 31 March 2021:

– Modifications: possibility of changing the date and/or destination of your ticket regardless of the fare conditions until the day of departure of the 1st flight. If the price of the new ticket is higher, the fare difference will be charged to the customer.

– Refunds: possibility of requesting a ticket refund up to the day of departure of the 1st flight. If the fare conditions of your ticket do not allow a refund, a credit voucher valid for one year will be issued, the refund of which can be requested at any time.