The first flight of Air France from Paris was celebrated at Kittilä Airport

Airline Air France started a flight connection from Paris Charles de Gaulle to Kittilä Airport on December 10, 2022. The new connection is a great addition to the growing number of scheduled flights to Lapland.

“We are delighted for the new Air France route from Paris to Kittilä Airport! A few years back Finavia invested in the expansion of the airport and today we are ready to welcome the growing number of international passengers to experience the winter wonderland here in Lapland. The new connection from Paris to Kittilä is a great addition to the growing number of scheduled flights from our airport“, Jonna Pietilä, Finavia’s VP Lapland Airports and the Airport Manager at Kittilä Airport, says.

“We are very happy to add one more Finnish destination to our worldwide network. Besides our daily flights from Helsinki, this winter season we will also offer flights from Kittilä and Rovaniemi. Finland and the Nordics is a very important market for us. We are looking forward, to welcoming all travellers from the area of Kittilä and around to travel with us to Paris and beyond. We offer more than 1000 destinations, award-winning service and a French touch”, says Soili Varpula, Sales Manager Finland and the Baltics, Air France-KLM North Europe.

The new connection between Paris and Kittilä will be operated on Saturdays during the winter season.

The inaugural celebrations included the traditional ribbon-cutting ceremony and some Finnish Christmas treats.

Photo: Representatives from Air France-KLM, Finavia and Kittilä cutting the ribbon. Frédéric Descours, Commercial Director France, Air France-KLM (third from the left), Antti Jämsén, the Mayor of Kittilä (in the middle), Jonna Pietilä, Finavia’s VP Lapland Airports and the Airport Manager at Kittilä Airport (third from the right) and Soili Varpula, Sales Manager Finland and the Baltics, Air France-KLM (second from the right).

10.12.2022 at 17:29