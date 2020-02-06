Suspension of Air France flights to and from mainland China extended until 15 March

On 30 January this year, Air France announced the suspension of all its flights to Shanghai and Beijing until 9 February 2020.

Following a reassessment of all the information at its disposal, Air France has decided to extend the suspension of services to these destinations up to and including 15 March 2020.

As from 16 March 2020, depending on the evolution of the situation, Air France and KLM plan to gradually resume operations to and from Shanghai and Beijing, alternating one daily flight to each destination. In this way, Shanghai and Beijing will be served daily from Europe, via Paris by Air France or Amsterdam by KLM, depending on the day of operation.

A normal flight schedule should be resumed as from 29 March 2020.

The resumption of Air France flights to and from Wuhan is also scheduled for 29 March 2020.

Air France is monitoring the situation in China in real-time and has been working closely with national and international health authorities since the outbreak of the coronavirus.

Customer support measures can be consulted at airfrance.com

Air France would like to state that the health and safety of its customers and staff are its absolute priorities.