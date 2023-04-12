Summer 2023: Air France will operate 31 seasonal medium-haul services on departure from Paris airports

29 seasonal connections from Paris-Charles-de-Gaulle,

2 seasonal connections from Paris-Orly.

During the summer period, Air France is strengthening its flight programme from Paris airports in order to support travellers on all their journeys.

In the summer of 2023, the company will thus operate a total of 29 seasonal medium-haul connections from Paris-Charles-de-Gaulle to:

Greece :

Santorini: up to 11 flights per week, from April 2 to September 24, 2023.

Heraklion: up to 13 flights per week, from April 8 to October 28, 2023.

Mykonos: up to 9 flights per week, from June 3 to September 2, 2023.

Corfu: up to 4 flights per week, from July 9 to August 27, 2023.

Rhodes: up to 5 flights per week, from July 8 to August 27, 2023.

Thessaloniki: up to 3 flights per week, from July 9 to August 27, 2023.

Italy:

Bari: up to 10 flights per week, from March 30 to October 28, 2023.

Palermo: up to 11 flights per week, from April 1 to October 28, 2023.

Catania: up to 8 flights per week, from April 15 to September 30, 2023.

Olbia: up to 11 flights per week, from June 3 to September 30, 2023.

Cagliari-Elmas: up to 7 flights per week, from July 8 to August 27, 2023.

North Africa:

Djerba (Tunisia): up to 7 flights per week, from April 15 to September 30, 2023.

Tangier (Morocco): up to 3 flights per week, from April 21 to September 29, 2023.

Agadir (Morocco): 2 flights per week, from July 8 to August 27, 2023.

Monastir (Tunisia): up to 4 flights per week, from July 8 to August 27, 2023.

Central Europe:

Krakow (Poland): up to 4 flights per week, from March 28 to October 28, 2023.

Tirana (Albania): up to 2 flights per week, from May 20 to September 30, 2023.

Corsica:

Ajaccio: up to 4 flights per week, from May 17 to September 30, 2023.

Figari: up to 11 flights per week, from May 17 to September 30, 2023.

Calvi: 4 flights between 17 and 29 May then up to 2 flights per week, from 8 July to 27 August 2023.

Bastia: 4 flights between May 17 and 29, then 1 flight per week, from July 8 to August 26, 2023.

Spain:

Palma de Mallorca: up to 16 flights per week, from April 7 to October 27, 2023.

Ibiza: up to 11 flights per week, from April 22 to September 30, 2023.

Tenerife South: up to 2 flights per week, from July 9 to August 27, 2023.

Croatia:

Dubrovnik: up to 10 flights per week, from April 29 to October 28, 2023.

Split: up to 6 flights per week, from April 30 to October 22, 2023.

Cork (Ireland): 7 flights per week, from March 26 to October 28, 2023.

Faro (Portugal): up to 4 flights per week, from July 8 to August 27, 2023.

Malta: up to 5 flights per week, from April 1 to October 28, 2023.

Air France will also provide 2 medium-haul connections from Paris-Orly to:

Spain:

Ibiza: up to 5 flights per week, from July 7 to August 27, 2023.

Palma de Mallorca: up to 2 flights per week, from July 8 to August 26, 2023.