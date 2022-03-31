Summer 2020 at Air France: close to 200 destinations; returning to pre-pandemic levels

Air France ground staff and flight crews are ready to welcome their customers for all their summer travel plans. During the peak summer season, Air France will serve up to 196 destinations on 5 continents, with a flight schedule representing on average 90% of the capacity deployed at the same period in 2019.

Long-haul: greater capacity than before the crisis to North America, Africa, the Caribbean and Indian Ocean

On the long-haul network, Air France’s activity will be driven by buoyant demand for flights to North America, Africa, the Caribbean and Indian Ocean, regions that have proved resilient throughout the crisis.

In this way, Air France continues to increase capacity to and from the United States, the airline’s leading long-haul destination. This summer, it will operate close to 200 weekly flights to 14 destinations, i.e. 20% more than in summer 2019. Suspended since the beginning of the crisis, the service from Paris-Orly to New York-JFK reopened on March 27th, in addition to the service from Paris-Charles de Gaulle. In total, Air France will be operating up to 7 daily flights this summer between the two cities.

Air France and Delta will also be launching an exclusive “shuttle” service between Paris-Charles de Gaulle and New York-JFK, with 8 daily flights (6 Air France flights and 2 Delta flights). From early June, there will be regular departures every one to two hours during the day out of Paris Charles-de-Gaulle and nearly hourly service late afternoon onwards for departures from New York-JFK.*

Air France has also resumed services between Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Dallas (Texas) with up to 5 weekly flights. Finally, on May 4th, the airline will launch a seasonal route between Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Denver (Colorado) for the second year running, offering 3 weekly flights.

Air France is also strengthening its services to Canada, with a 25% increase in capacity this summer compared to pre-crisis levels. In this way, it will become the leading European airline in terms of capacity between Europe and Canada and will launch a non-stop route between Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Quebec City on May 17th, 2022.

In Africa, Air France will return to its pre-crisis levels of activity with the addition of frequencies to numerous destinations. There will be two daily flights from Paris-Charles de Gaulle to Abidjan (Côte d’Ivoire) and the seasonal services to Zanzibar (Tanzania) and Banjul (Gambia) will be extended over the summer season.

Finally, Air France is maintaining almost its entire network in Asia with a reduced number of flights. Additional frequencies will be added to the flight schedule to India (Delhi, Bombay, Bangalore and Chennai) to accompany the country’s reopening to international flights effective since March 27th 2022.

* Departures from Paris Charles-de-Gaulle at 8:30, 10:30, 11:30, 13:30, 14:30, 16:30, 18:30, 19:30. Departures from New York-JFK at 16:30, 17:30, 18:30, 19:30, 21:00, 22:00, 23:00, 23:55. Tickets on sale as from early June.

Short and medium-haul: an enhanced leisure offer and additional capacity to this summer’s key destinations

On the short and medium-haul network, Air France is continuing its strategy of redeploying capacity on routes to leisure destinations. In July and August, it will be offering capacity similar to pre-crisis levels, with the launch this summer of 23 seasonal routes from Paris-Charles de Gaulle including 3 new destinations: Zakynthos* (Greece), with 2 weekly flights from July 9th, Tirana* (Albania), with 2 weekly flights from July 9th and Tenerife (Spain), as a continuation of the winter season.

On departure from Paris-Orly, new routes will be offered throughout the summer season to Algiers (Algeria – 3 daily flights, subject to the country’s reopening conditions) and Tunis (Tunisia – 1 daily flight from May 29th), in addition to services from Paris-Charles de Gaulle. There will also be additional frequencies to Ibiza, Palma de Mallorca (Spain) and Bari (Italy), destinations served already in 2021.

Finally, 47 seasonal summer services will be available on the domestic network on departure from the French regions. This offer includes 4 new routes to international destinations (Marseille – Santorini as from July 8th, Marseille – Tunis as from July 9th, Nice – Heraklion as from July 8th and Nice – London Heathrow as from July 9th) as well as routes in France, notably to Corsica, served this year from Bordeaux, Caen, Clermont-Ferrand, Lille, Lyon, Nantes, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris Orly, Pau, Rennes and Strasbourg.

Transavia will operate on the domestic network from Paris-Orly to Brest, Biarritz, Montpellier, Perpignan, Pau and Toulon.

*Tickets on sale as from April 4th